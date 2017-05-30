Westport PAL Announces Date For Fourt...

Westport PAL Announces Date For Fourth Of July Fireworks Show

Read more: The Westport Daily Voice

The Westport PAL fireworks is sponsored again by Melissa and Doug Bernstein of the Westport-based Melissa & Doug, LLC. The fireworks for the 61st show will be provided by the Grucci's, aka "The First Family of Fireworks." The rain date for the fireworks will be Wednesday, July 5. Tickets went on sale June 1 and can be purchased at the Westport Police Department, 50 Jesup Road, and at the Westport Parks and Recreation office, 260 Compo Road.

Westport, CT

