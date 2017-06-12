Westport No. 3 in CT Electric Vehicles
Electric vehicles finally are making some headway in Connecticut with Westport having the third highest number of them behind Greenwich and Stamford. The figures, compiled by the Westport Electric Car Club following a Freedom of Information request by member Bruce Becker to the Department of Motor Vehicles, were released today.
