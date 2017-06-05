Westport Native Wins Tony For 'Dear Evan Hansen' For Best Original Score
The Westport native won a Tony Award for Best Original Score for "Dear Evan Hansen," a Broadway show about an isolated and anxious teenager longing to be seen. The award was announced Sunday, June 11 at Radio City Music Hall where CBS broadcast the Tony Awards, billed as "Broadway's Biggest Night."
