Westport Mailman Gets Suspended Sentence In Stratford Sexual Assault

A former mailman who worked in Stratford and Westport was given a two-year suspended sentence after pleading guilty to sexually assaulting a former co-worker, according to the Connecticut Post. The Connecticut Post reported that 31-year-old Dennis Hwang pleaded guilty to fourth-degree sexual assault and second-degree unlawful restraint stemming from a sexual assault in November.

