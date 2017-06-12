Westport first selectman signs - Mayo...

Westport first selectman signs - Mayors Against Illegal...

23 hrs ago Read more: Fairfield Citizen-News

The Mayors Against Illegal Guns Statement of Principles was established in 2006, according to Westport First Selectman Jim Marpe. Marpe signed the pledge on Monday, June 12 on behalf of the town of Westport.

