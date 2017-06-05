Westport Cops: Woman Swipes Energy Drinks From Stop & Shop
A Norwalk woman was arrested in Westport for trying to steal cases of Red Bull and Monster drinks from Stop & Shop, police said. Christina Foley, 32, of Benedict Street, was charged with sixth-degree larceny.
