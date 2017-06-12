West Haven woman allegedly stole Westport man's check
A West Haven woman allegedly stole a check from a man's mailbox and forged it to deposit into her own account early last year. Police said a man reported a check to his landscaper placed in his mailbox last February never made it to the landscaper.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Westport News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Westport Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Record heat in Bridgeport Monday, hot again Tue...
|4 hr
|BPT
|1
|Fairfield Cops: Bridgeport Man Steals All That ...
|4 hr
|BPT
|4
|PA man sentenced to 19 years for Connecticut ro...
|10 hr
|Samuels Furnace Man
|2
|Students claim lack of sleep hurts performance ... (Jan '09)
|Mon
|Theresa Stanton
|39
|Were you SEEN at Black Rock Day?
|Jun 12
|BPT
|1
|Pride in the Park continues to exceed expectations
|Jun 11
|BPT
|1
|Ganim, Bridgeport workers cash in on unused vac...
|Jun 11
|BPT
|1
Find what you want!
Search Westport Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC