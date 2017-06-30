Way Back When... 2010
The Allen House at 4 Burritt's Landing N. in Westport was listed on the National Register of Historic Places in July 2010. The house, built in 1958, is the only known example in town of work by Chicago architect Roy Binkley Jr. It is a Bauhaus-style mid-20th century modern structure.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Westport News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Westport Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Top of June's lottery winners: Milford man gets...
|18 hr
|BPT
|1
|Caregivers for older adults receive LGBTQ training
|23 hr
|Forest
|5
|Troopers plan - aggressive' DUI, safety enforce...
|Thu
|Gavone
|5
|Bridgeport teacher arrested on sexual assault c...
|Thu
|Gavone
|7
|Zoo to host gender reveal for lynx kittens
|Thu
|Gavone
|3
|Bridgeport Man Charged With 2014 Break-In At No...
|Thu
|Gavone
|2
|Ethics commissioner 'arrested for hiring a pros...
|Thu
|Gavone
|2
Find what you want!
Search Westport Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC