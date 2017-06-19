Way Back When... 1986
This Friday, June 23, from 7:30 to 10:30 p.m. the Rothbard Ale + Larder Summer Music Series put on by the Westport Downtown Merchants Association will kick off with CPO, a power trio constructed of Kenny Owens , Donny Pierro , and Jon Chapman. The Westport Downtown Merchants Association, "a nonprofit organization of merchants and landlords working together to improve the commerce and culture of downtown Westport", was founded by longtime Westport landlord and land owner Drew Friedman .
Start the conversation, or Read more at Westport News.
Add your comments below
Westport Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Johnny Depp is a Useless Turd
|Sat
|BPT
|2
|Laura Ramos, Married High School Teacher, Arres...
|Sat
|BPT
|1
|Bridgeport teacher arrested on sexual assault c...
|Jun 23
|Amerlca Gentleman...
|3
|Father, son arrested in New Canaan baseball par...
|Jun 21
|Was phartz
|4
|CT father, son arrested after teen injured duri...
|Jun 21
|MarshallS
|2
|Cadets become graduates at Bridgeport Military ...
|Jun 21
|BPT
|1
|Fletcher Thompson moving to Ansonia
|Jun 21
|BPT
|2
Find what you want!
Search Westport Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC