Way Back When... 1986

This Friday, June 23, from 7:30 to 10:30 p.m. the Rothbard Ale + Larder Summer Music Series put on by the Westport Downtown Merchants Association will kick off with CPO, a power trio constructed of Kenny Owens , Donny Pierro , and Jon Chapman. The Westport Downtown Merchants Association, "a nonprofit organization of merchants and landlords working together to improve the commerce and culture of downtown Westport", was founded by longtime Westport landlord and land owner Drew Friedman .

