Way Back When.....1975
In 1975 with a degree in landscape architecture from University of California , Berkely, Dickson DeMarche founded Dickson DeMarche Landscape Architects in Westport. Almost all of Dickson's early clients were commercial and institutional as the company provided land use planning and site design services.
