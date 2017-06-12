Water Project on Newtown Turnpike to Begin Monday
Aquarion Water Company today announced a water main installation project beginning Monday at the intersection of Route 33 and Newtown Turnpike in Westport. The installation will progress easterly along Newtown Turnpike to Crooked Mile Road and then run a short distance along Cavalry Road, an announcement said.
