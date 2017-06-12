Wallingford man charged in Westport larceny
After several months, police have identified and charged the man they believe was responsible for shoplifting hundreds of dollars worth of products from a Westport Walgreens. Police arrested Troy Amarante , 42, of Wallingford, on Tuesday, June 13. The shoplifting at Walgreens occurred on February 5, police said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Connecticut Post.
Add your comments below
Westport Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Vatican releases online questionnaire for youth
|20 hr
|BPT
|1
|Malcolm-Jamal Warner Welcomes His First Child
|20 hr
|BPT
|1
|Hallmark Job Opportunity in Stamford
|Thu
|VictorOrians
|1
|Ganim reveals developer for rehab of theaters
|Thu
|Samuels Furnace Man
|2
|Bridgeport Pastor Charged With Illegally Sellin...
|Thu
|Samuels Furnace Man
|2
|Record heat in Bridgeport Monday, hot again Tue...
|Wed
|BPT
|1
|Fairfield Cops: Bridgeport Man Steals All That ...
|Wed
|BPT
|4
Find what you want!
Search Westport Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC