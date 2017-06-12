Tow truck, several vehicles involved ...

Tow truck, several vehicles involved in I-95 crash Friday

Fairfield and Westport fire departments and Connecticut State Police responded to a serious multi-vehicle accident on Interstate 95 southbound around 10:14 p.m. Friday, June 16, 2017. Fairfield and Westport fire departments and Connecticut State Police responded to a serious multi-vehicle accident on Interstate 95 southbound around 10:14 p.m. Friday, June 16, 2017.

