Thunderstorms, Flash Flood, Tornado Possible In Monday Storm In Westport
A strong storm could dump over 2 inches of rain on Fairfield County on Monday, prompting a Flash Flood Watch for the entire area in the afternoon and into the evening, according to the National Weather Service. The storm could bring strong thunderstorms, strong winds, flash flooding and even the threat of a tornado to Fairfield County.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Westport Daily Voice.
Add your comments below
Westport Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Market coming to Bridgeport's East End
|1 hr
|BPT
|2
|The Barnum Festival Great Street Parade will ta...
|1 hr
|BPT
|1
|Twins look back on nearly a century in Connecticut
|Sat
|BPT
|1
|Residents Cheer New Cop Squad For Bridgeport Ho...
|Sat
|BPT
|1
|First arrest made in connection to powerful new...
|Jun 16
|BPT
|1
|Fletcher Thompson once again faces eviction fro...
|Jun 16
|BPT
|1
|SHU Student Charged With Making Up Rape Story M...
|Jun 16
|BPT
|1
Find what you want!
Search Westport Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC