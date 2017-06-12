Thunderstorms, Flash Flood, Tornado P...

Thunderstorms, Flash Flood, Tornado Possible In Monday Storm In Westport

The Westport Daily Voice

A strong storm could dump over 2 inches of rain on Fairfield County on Monday, prompting a Flash Flood Watch for the entire area in the afternoon and into the evening, according to the National Weather Service. The storm could bring strong thunderstorms, strong winds, flash flooding and even the threat of a tornado to Fairfield County.

