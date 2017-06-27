Those new to grilling fish can always start with a cedar plank.
Instead of the typical hot dog and hamburger combination on July Fourth weekend, try some fish and vegetables, such as this whole snapper with onions, scallions and jalepenos. Instead of the typical hot dog and hamburger combination on July Fourth weekend, try some fish and vegetables, such as this whole snapper with onions, scallions and jalepenos.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Westport News.
Add your comments below
Westport Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Johnny Depp is a Useless Turd
|3 hr
|Gavone
|4
|Zoo to host gender reveal for lynx kittens
|3 hr
|Gavone
|2
|Stratford taking precautions against mosquitoes
|7 hr
|BPT
|7
|Bridgeport teacher arrested on sexual assault c...
|Tue
|WorkAvoider
|6
|MPP still pushing for CT scanner (Sep '09)
|Tue
|ask him Canada Day
|16
|LIer mulls over plea deal after being accused o...
|Tue
|WorkAvoider
|2
|Fletcher Thompson moving to Ansonia
|Tue
|WorkAvoider
|4
Find what you want!
Search Westport Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC