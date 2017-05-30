The Rascals play for an episode of "T...

The Rascals play for an episode of "The Kraft Music Hall" in 1968 on...

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Westport News

The Rascals play for an episode of "The Kraft Music Hall" in 1968 on NBC. About a year earlier, the band rocked Staples High School, part of a string of big-name performers that made a stop in Westport from about 1966 to 1968.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Westport News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Westport Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Officials say 'Live PD' infant died from over-t... 19 hr BPT 1
News P.T. Barnum, Bridgeport mayor and inspiration Fri Tommy 8
News Troopers plan - aggressive' DUI, safety enforce... Fri Dummy 4
News NAACP asks fed probe of cop shooting (Feb '08) Thu Owen 19
News Change considered for Harbor Yard ballpark Thu Samuels Furnace Man 14
News Aryan Nations recruiting again in northern Idaho (Apr '09) Thu Lottery Traitors ... 518
NEW CANAAN, the Ivory Tower of Fairfield County (Jul '07) May 31 Heitzler 36
See all Westport Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Westport Forum Now

Westport Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Westport Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Climate Change
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Kentucky Derby
  1. Microsoft
  2. China
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Tornado
  5. Stanley Cup
 

Westport, CT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,705 • Total comments across all topics: 281,488,067

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC