THE 39 STEPS Takes the Stage at Westport Community Theatre

The 39 Steps, a comedy by John Buchan , takes the stage at Westport Community Theatre with performances from June 9 through 25. Donna McLaughlin Wyant directs the WCT production, with an outstanding local cast of Richard Holmes , Bill Johns ton and Samantha Pattinson of Westport; Linda Gilmore and Giovanna Olcese of Norwalk; David Victor of Fairfield and Joseph Maker of Stamford. The 39 Steps won the 2007 Laurence Olivier Award for Best New Comedy and the 2008 Drama Desk Award for Unique Theatrical Experience.

