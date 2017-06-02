THE 39 STEPS Takes the Stage at Westp...

THE 39 STEPS Takes the Stage at Westport Community Theatre

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: BroadwayWorld.com

The 39 Steps, a comedy by John Buchan , takes the stage at Westport Community Theatre with performances from June 9 through 25. Donna McLaughlin Wyant directs the WCT production, with an outstanding local cast of Richard Holmes , Bill Johns ton and Samantha Pattinson of Westport; Linda Gilmore and Giovanna Olcese of Norwalk; David Victor of Fairfield and Joseph Maker of Stamford. The 39 Steps won the 2007 Laurence Olivier Award for Best New Comedy and the 2008 Drama Desk Award for Unique Theatrical Experience.

Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Westport Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Officials say 'Live PD' infant died from over-t... 3 hr BPT 1
News P.T. Barnum, Bridgeport mayor and inspiration 14 hr Tommy 8
News Troopers plan - aggressive' DUI, safety enforce... 14 hr Dummy 4
News NAACP asks fed probe of cop shooting (Feb '08) Thu Owen 19
News Change considered for Harbor Yard ballpark Thu Samuels Furnace Man 14
News Aryan Nations recruiting again in northern Idaho (Apr '09) Thu Lottery Traitors ... 518
NEW CANAAN, the Ivory Tower of Fairfield County (Jul '07) May 31 Heitzler 36
See all Westport Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Westport Forum Now

Westport Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Westport Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. China
  3. Gunman
  4. Climate Change
  5. Microsoft
  1. Health Care
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Stanley Cup
  4. North Korea
  5. Kentucky Derby
 

Westport, CT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,274 • Total comments across all topics: 281,471,403

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC