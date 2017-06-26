Sunny Skies, Cooler Than Average Temps On Tap This Week In Westport
Temperatures will dip below normal in Fairfield County at the beginning of this week, which is expected to be mostly clear with some isolated periods of rain. Monday will be mostly sunny, with a high near 77, according to the National Weather Service.
