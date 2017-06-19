Summer Starts With A Bang As Thunders...

Summer Starts With A Bang As Thunderstorms Approach Westport

Read more: The Weston Daily Voice

The first day of summer could be a wet one in Fairfield County, as scattered showers and thunderstorms are expected to hit Wednesday afternoon. The showers and thunderstorms are predicted to arrive after 3 p.m., according to the National Weather Service.

