Summer Starts With A Bang As Thunderstorms Approach Westport
The first day of summer could be a wet one in Fairfield County, as scattered showers and thunderstorms are expected to hit Wednesday afternoon. The showers and thunderstorms are predicted to arrive after 3 p.m., according to the National Weather Service.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Weston Daily Voice.
Comments
Add your comments below
Westport Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Father, son arrested in New Canaan baseball par...
|5 min
|StatePhart
|2
|CT father, son arrested after teen injured duri...
|26 min
|LLS
|1
|Bridgeport teacher arrested on sexual assault c...
|7 hr
|BPT
|2
|Cadets become graduates at Bridgeport Military ...
|7 hr
|BPT
|1
|Fletcher Thompson moving to Ansonia
|7 hr
|BPT
|2
|Fletcher Thompson once again faces eviction fro...
|Tue
|Engineer-1
|3
|Diner and a show: Otters play up natural draw o... (Apr '09)
|Tue
|Jim bob otter
|8
Find what you want!
Search Westport Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC