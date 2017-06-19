Study: Ray Dalio is Connecticut's biggest donor
Ray Dalio, founder of Bridgewater Associates, speaks during a panel on the second day of the annual meeting of the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, in January. Dalio ranks as Connecticut's biggest donor in the last 15 years, according to a philanthropic study published Tuesday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Westport News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Westport Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Fletcher Thompson once again faces eviction fro...
|10 hr
|Engineer-1
|3
|Fletcher Thompson moving to Ansonia
|10 hr
|Engineer-1
|1
|Diner and a show: Otters play up natural draw o... (Apr '09)
|12 hr
|Jim bob otter
|8
|Stamford Twilight League had a glorious history (Sep '09)
|15 hr
|ron russo
|10
|Market coming to Bridgeport's East End
|Mon
|BPT
|2
|The Barnum Festival Great Street Parade will ta...
|Mon
|BPT
|1
|Twins look back on nearly a century in Connecticut
|Jun 17
|BPT
|1
Find what you want!
Search Westport Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC