Students Create 'Heat Kills' Signs

Westport students Brandon Malin, Alison Green and Jordi Katz have teamed up to create heat safety signs for local parking lots alerting drivers to the dangers of leaving children and pets in parked cars on high heat days. The students posed on the Town Hall steps with Westport town officials, police, and Westport Animal Shelter Advocates .

