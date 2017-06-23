Staples High introduces a class daya ...

Staples High introduces a class daya graduation speaker

Yesterday

At the graduation ceremony traditionally centered on speeches by the top academic achievers, Staples High School in the Connecticut shoreline town of Westport took a slightly different tack this year. First-year Principal James D'Amico introduced the first "class day speaker," an honor based on a student's contributions to the community.

