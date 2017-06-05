Spencer Platt Documents Westport Protest for World
The Westport protest rally Sunday night against the U.S. withdrawal from the Paris Climate Accord is getting international attention thanks to Westport native and award-winning photographer Spencer Platt . Platt, a 1989 Staples High School graduate, said he drove his motorcycle from his Brooklyn home to cover the protest in his hometown.
