'Sox, Rods & Rock 'n Roll' Benefit fo...

'Sox, Rods & Rock 'n Roll' Benefit for Al's Angels

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Read more: Westport Now

Westport-based Al's Angels charity tonight held a "Sox, Rods & Rock 'n Roll" benefit at Dragone Classic Motorcars, 176 Post Road West. Al DiGuido, founder of Al's Angels, posed with Westporter Suzy Bessett, who performed Peggy Lee- and Sam Cooke-inspired songs of the era.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Westport Now.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Westport Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Pride in the Park continues to exceed expectations 2 hr BPT 1
News Ganim, Bridgeport workers cash in on unused vac... 12 hr BPT 1
News Juneteenth' celebration takes over Main Street,... 12 hr BPT 1
News Hartford-based Trantolo & Trantolo held a ribbo... Sat BPT 3
News When dogs run free: Fewer owners licensing thei... Sat BPT 1
News Stratford man charged in Bridgeport homicide Sat BPT 1
Ty Beanie Baby Collectors come here! (May '09) Sat Tom 76
See all Westport Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Westport Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Air Quality Alert for Fairfield County was issued at June 11 at 9:58PM EDT

Westport Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Westport Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. Health Care
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. South Korea
  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Microsoft
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Iran
  5. Kentucky Derby
 

Westport, CT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,684 • Total comments across all topics: 281,687,045

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC