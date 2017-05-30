Rubber duckies paddle Saugatuck River...

Rubber duckies paddle Saugatuck River for a good cause

Officials and volunteers move the over 3500 rubber duckies in the Saugatuck River before they set off in the Sunrise Rotary's Great Duck Race Saturday June 3, 2017, at the Parker Harding Plaza in Westport, Conn. The event featured $10,000 in prizes, as well as face painting, bouncy house and a toy car building and derby, for children.

