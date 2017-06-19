RTM considers parking options

Jennifer Johnson, RTM 9, and Peter Gold, RTM 5, listen to the parking improvement plan presented by Barton Partners at the Monday RTM Transit Committee meeting in Westport Town Hall. Jennifer Johnson, RTM 9, and Peter Gold, RTM 5, listen to the parking improvement plan presented by Barton Partners at the Monday RTM Transit Committee meeting in Westport Town Hall.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Westport News.