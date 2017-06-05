Rose of Hope raises $550,000 for brea...

Rose of Hope raises $550,000 for breast center

More than 500 guests at the June 7 Rose of Hope Luncheon in Westport helped raise $550,000 for Bridgeport Hospital 's Norma Pfriem Breast Center to provide care and support to breast cancer patients and their families. "We're really lucky in my family that we have each other for encouragement and love," keynote speaker Christie Brinkley said.

