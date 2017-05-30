Rep. Jonathan Steinberg decided to end his exploratory committtee for a first selectman run.
Currently serving his fourth term as a state representative for the 136th District in Hartford, Steinberg, a Democrat, said he couldn't leave his post in the Connecticut General Assembly because of his commitment to helping resolve the state's $5 billion budget deficit, thus ending his exploratory committee. "The State of Connecticut is going through very, very tough times.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Westport News.
Add your comments below
Westport Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|An image of P.T. Barnum's Iranistan mansion fro...
|4 hr
|BPT
|1
|Narcotics officer arraigned on charges of steal...
|4 hr
|BPT
|1
|Making sure lawmakers live where they govern
|4 hr
|BPT
|1
|Officials say 'Live PD' infant died from over-t...
|Fri
|BPT
|1
|P.T. Barnum, Bridgeport mayor and inspiration
|Fri
|Tommy
|8
|Troopers plan - aggressive' DUI, safety enforce...
|Fri
|Dummy
|4
|NAACP asks fed probe of cop shooting (Feb '08)
|Jun 1
|Owen
|19
Find what you want!
Search Westport Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC