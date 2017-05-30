Rep. Jonathan Steinberg decided to en...

Rep. Jonathan Steinberg decided to end his exploratory committtee for a first selectman run.

Currently serving his fourth term as a state representative for the 136th District in Hartford, Steinberg, a Democrat, said he couldn't leave his post in the Connecticut General Assembly because of his commitment to helping resolve the state's $5 billion budget deficit, thus ending his exploratory committee. "The State of Connecticut is going through very, very tough times.

