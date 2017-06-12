Remembering His Coleytown Middle Dram...

Remembering His Coleytown Middle Drama Teacher

15 hrs ago Read more: Westport Now

Justin Paul poses with one of his former Westport teachers Ben Frimmer of Coleytown Middle School, following tonight's Tony Award win for "Dear Evan Hansen." In a red carpet interview, Paul cited Frimmer and Staples Players director David Roth as among those influencing his pursuit of a musical theatrical career.

