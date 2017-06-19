Recent celebrity spottings around Fairfield County
Fashion designer Christian Siriano posted an Instagram video shopping with his mother at Home Depot in Danbury on June 25. Siriano owns a house in town. Fashion designer Christian Siriano posted an Instagram video shopping with his mother at Home Depot in Danbury on June 25. Siriano owns a house in town.
Start the conversation, or Read more at News Times.
Add your comments below
Westport Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|LIer mulls over plea deal after being accused o...
|53 min
|BPT
|1
|Zoo to host gender reveal for lynx kittens
|54 min
|BPT
|1
|Music, family and fun at Barnum parade
|55 min
|BPT
|1
|Johnny Depp is a Useless Turd
|Sat
|BPT
|2
|Laura Ramos, Married High School Teacher, Arres...
|Sat
|BPT
|1
|Bridgeport teacher arrested on sexual assault c...
|Jun 23
|Amerlca Gentleman...
|3
|Father, son arrested in New Canaan baseball par...
|Jun 21
|Was phartz
|4
Find what you want!
Search Westport Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC