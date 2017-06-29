Real Estate Report: Westport Listings...

Real Estate Report: Westport Listings Lag in Online Marketing

18 hrs ago

There are 380 single-family homes available in Westport, and it appears that we are somewhat behind the curve with online marketing for almost half of them. Featured Home : This home at 1 Windrush Lane is listed at $1,349,000.

