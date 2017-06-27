Rea: Work Commitments Preclude Running for First Selectman

Michael Rea, vice chairman of the Westport Board of Finance, said today that work commitments were the reason that he has suspended his 2017 exploratory committee to run as the Republican candidate for first selectman. "I just didn't have the time to commit to this effort as was required at this point," said Rea, vice president of corporate services and global real estate for General Re.

