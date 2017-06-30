Police Arrest Man for Illegally Trans...

Police Arrest Man for Illegally Transferring Gun

Next Story Prev Story
30 min ago Read more: Westport Now

Officers arrested a North Haven man for illegally transferring a firearm to a woman who police said had the handgun in her vehicle, police said today. Nicolas Cappiello, 38, turned himself in on a warrant Thursday based on a police investigation that began on March 24. At approximately midnight on that date, Westport officers responded to a Lilac Lane address on a report that someone rang the doorbell and then left, said Lt.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Westport Now.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Westport Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Top of June's lottery winners: Milford man gets... 9 hr BPT 1
News Caregivers for older adults receive LGBTQ training 14 hr Forest 5
News Troopers plan - aggressive' DUI, safety enforce... Thu Gavone 5
News Bridgeport teacher arrested on sexual assault c... Thu Gavone 7
News Zoo to host gender reveal for lynx kittens Thu Gavone 3
News Bridgeport Man Charged With 2014 Break-In At No... Thu Gavone 2
News Ethics commissioner 'arrested for hiring a pros... Thu Gavone 2
See all Westport Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Westport Forum Now

Westport Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Westport Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Boston Marathon
  5. North Korea
  1. South Korea
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Tornado
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Pakistan
 

Westport, CT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,192 • Total comments across all topics: 282,144,191

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC