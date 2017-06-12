Pogue Looks Back on 10th Anniversary of iPhone
Westport tech guru David Pogue tonight reflected on the 10th anniversary of release of the iPhone at the Westport-Weston Chamber of Commerce 1st Citizen Awards dinner at the Saugatuck Rowing Club. "We're past the gadget era," he said.
