Opening a 50-Year-Old Time Capsule
The Rev. Ed Horne, pastor of the United Methodist Church of Westport and Weston, today opened a time capsule above the cornerstone, which was dedicated 50 years ago when the church opened on Weston Road.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Westport Now.
Comments
Add your comments below
Westport Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Market coming to Bridgeport's East End
|1 hr
|BPT
|2
|The Barnum Festival Great Street Parade will ta...
|1 hr
|BPT
|1
|Twins look back on nearly a century in Connecticut
|Sat
|BPT
|1
|Residents Cheer New Cop Squad For Bridgeport Ho...
|Sat
|BPT
|1
|First arrest made in connection to powerful new...
|Jun 16
|BPT
|1
|Fletcher Thompson once again faces eviction fro...
|Jun 16
|BPT
|1
|SHU Student Charged With Making Up Rape Story M...
|Jun 16
|BPT
|1
Find what you want!
Search Westport Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC