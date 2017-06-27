On the Market: Westport waterfront, with views from every room

The award-winning stucco house at 32 Edgewater Hillside, enjoys 122 feet of direct water frontage on Old Mill Pond with panoramic views of Long Island Sound. The award-winning stucco house at 32 Edgewater Hillside, enjoys 122 feet of direct water frontage on Old Mill Pond with panoramic views of Long Island Sound.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Norwalk Citizen News.