On the Market: Contemporary Colonial rebuild in Greenfield Hill

The contemporary colonial at 792 Sturges Highway sits on the corner of Ingleside Road on a 2.11-acre property in the Greenfield Hill neighborhood, directly across the street from the Westport town line. The contemporary colonial at 792 Sturges Highway sits on the corner of Ingleside Road on a 2.11-acre property in the Greenfield Hill neighborhood, directly across the street from the Westport town line.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Westport News.