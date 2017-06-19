On the market: Blend of European charm and modern day sparkle
The stone colonial house at 33 Ludlow Road in the Old Hill neighborhood is one of the first houses that famed architect Frazier Forman Peters designed and built in 1925 in Westport. The stone colonial house at 33 Ludlow Road in the Old Hill neighborhood is one of the first houses that famed architect Frazier Forman Peters designed and built in 1925 in Westport.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Westport News.
Add your comments below
Westport Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Father, son arrested in New Canaan baseball par...
|Wed
|Was phartz
|4
|CT father, son arrested after teen injured duri...
|Wed
|MarshallS
|2
|Bridgeport teacher arrested on sexual assault c...
|Wed
|BPT
|2
|Cadets become graduates at Bridgeport Military ...
|Wed
|BPT
|1
|Fletcher Thompson moving to Ansonia
|Wed
|BPT
|2
|Fletcher Thompson once again faces eviction fro...
|Jun 20
|Engineer-1
|3
|Diner and a show: Otters play up natural draw o... (Apr '09)
|Jun 20
|Jim bob otter
|8
Find what you want!
Search Westport Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC