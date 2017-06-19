Now the Takedown

Now the Takedown

15 hrs ago Read more: Westport Now

Within moments of today's closing of the Yankee Doodle Fair in Westport, employees of Trumbull-based Stewart Amusement Co. were taking down the rides in preparation for a move to Newtown where the company will open Tuesday at St. Rose Church.

Westport, CT

