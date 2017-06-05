Norwalk Teen Charged With Chasing Ex ...

Norwalk Teen Charged With Chasing Ex To Darien After Fight

A Norwalk teen was arrested in Darien this weekend after police say he and his ex-girlfriend got in an erratic car chase following an argument in Norwalk. At around 8 p.m. on Saturday an officer was stopped at the intersection of Post Road and Ledge Road when he saw two SUVs - a black one and a white one - get off the I-95 south exit ramp driving at a high rate of speed, police said.

