North Haven Man Faces Gun Charge In Westport
A North Haven man was charged with illegal transfer of a firearm after a woman was found sitting in a car with a gun she didn't own in March, police said. Nicolas Cappiello, 38, of Chapel Hill Road, turned himself in to police Thursday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Weston Daily Voice.
