North Haven Man Faces Gun Charge In Westport

A North Haven man was charged with illegal transfer of a firearm after a woman was found sitting in a car with a gun she didn't own in March, police said. Nicolas Cappiello, 38, of Chapel Hill Road, turned himself in to police Thursday.

