NJ man charged with stealing airbags for second time in a year
A New Jersey man is accused of stealing airbags from cars for the second time this year, police said. Westport police responded to reports of multiple car break-ins at the Saugatuck Railroad Station parking lot around 7:30 p.m. on May 7. A review of video surveillance showed footage of a Hispanic suspect pulling up to one of the vehicles in question before exiting his car, prying open the unsupervised vehicle and removing the airbag before returning to his car.
