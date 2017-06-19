NJ man charged with stealing airbags for second time in a year

A New Jersey man is accused of stealing airbags from cars for the second time this year, police said. Westport police responded to reports of multiple car break-ins at the Saugatuck Railroad Station parking lot around 7:30 p.m. on May 7. A review of video surveillance showed footage of a Hispanic suspect pulling up to one of the vehicles in question before exiting his car, prying open the unsupervised vehicle and removing the airbag before returning to his car.

