New London man charged with drug possession in Westport
A New London man was charged with drug possession in Westport after police found him allegedly asleep behind the wheel of his car while clutching drugs. Officers were called to Post Road West and Cross Street on the afternoon of June 16 and found Allan Jones passed out behind the wheel of his car with his foot on the brake pedal and car running, police said.
