New Haven man arrested on drug charges in Westport

After causing a crash at a Westport gas station, a New Haven man was arrested and charged with alleged possession of cocaine and heroin last week. Westport Police responded to the scene of a car crash at a Mobil gas station, located at 558 Riverside Ave., on the afternoon of June 6 and observed the driver that caused the incident displaying signs of heroin use, according to the police.

