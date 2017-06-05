Mother/Daughter Duo Open Paleo Gourme...

Mother/Daughter Duo Open Paleo Gourmet Kitchen In Westport

Next Story Prev Story
20 hrs ago Read more: The Westport Daily Voice

First Selectman Jim Marpe was at the ribbon cutting Tuesday, June 6 at NewBrook Kitchen + Artisan Market along with owners, Head Chef Danielle Hartog, a Staples High grad, and her mom, Pastry Chef Cindy Hartog. NewBrook aims to serve its clients gourmet Paleo dishes in a casual and modern setting using the finest quality ingredients.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Westport Daily Voice.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Westport Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Narcotics officer arraigned on charges of steal... 57 min Tommy 3
Doesn't Bridgeport have a noise ordinance? (Sep '08) 57 min Dummy 49
News NAACP asks fed probe of cop shooting (Feb '08) 58 min Owen 21
News The new Chipotle restaurant and Starbucks have ... 20 hr BPT 1
News Bridgeport Ferry Passenger Charged With Yelling... 20 hr BPT 2
News Bridgeport man allegedly stole cash at Jennings... 20 hr BPT 4
News The Tasty Yolk in Bridgeport among country's be... 20 hr BPT 3
See all Westport Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Westport Forum Now

Westport Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Westport Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. Notre Dame
  4. Iran
  5. Health Care
  1. China
  2. Microsoft
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. South Korea
  5. Climate Change
 

Westport, CT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,375 • Total comments across all topics: 281,606,292

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC