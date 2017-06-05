Mother/Daughter Duo Open Paleo Gourmet Kitchen In Westport
First Selectman Jim Marpe was at the ribbon cutting Tuesday, June 6 at NewBrook Kitchen + Artisan Market along with owners, Head Chef Danielle Hartog, a Staples High grad, and her mom, Pastry Chef Cindy Hartog. NewBrook aims to serve its clients gourmet Paleo dishes in a casual and modern setting using the finest quality ingredients.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Westport Daily Voice.
Add your comments below
Westport Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Narcotics officer arraigned on charges of steal...
|57 min
|Tommy
|3
|Doesn't Bridgeport have a noise ordinance? (Sep '08)
|57 min
|Dummy
|49
|NAACP asks fed probe of cop shooting (Feb '08)
|58 min
|Owen
|21
|The new Chipotle restaurant and Starbucks have ...
|20 hr
|BPT
|1
|Bridgeport Ferry Passenger Charged With Yelling...
|20 hr
|BPT
|2
|Bridgeport man allegedly stole cash at Jennings...
|20 hr
|BPT
|4
|The Tasty Yolk in Bridgeport among country's be...
|20 hr
|BPT
|3
Find what you want!
Search Westport Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC