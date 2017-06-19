Men Found Snooping At Westport Home Busted On ID Theft Charges
A complaint from a Westport resident that a suspicious man was looking in his windows led to the arrest of two Bridgeport men on charges of identity theft and fraudulently purchasing cellphones, police said. The case began at about 4:05 p.m. Tuesday with a complaint about the suspicious person from a resident on Weather Vane Hill, police said.
