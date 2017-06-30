Melissa Kane Taps Simmelkjaer at Seco...

Melissa Kane Taps Simmelkjaer at Second Selectman Running Mate

Melissa Kane, Westport Democratic Town Committee chair who plans to run for first selectman, announced today that she has chosen Rob Simmelkjaer, a member of the Zoning Board of Appeals , as her running mate. "I am very excited to team up with Rob to bring a strategic vision and fresh perspective to Town Hall.

