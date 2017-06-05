Lieberman On FBI Post: 'Probably I Would Have Said Yes'
STAMFORD, Conn. - If he had been offered the post as director of the FBI, former U.S. Sen. Joseph Lieberman of Stamford told WTNH-TV in an exclusive interview, "probably I wold have said yes."
