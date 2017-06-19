jUNe Day Guests Visit Arts Center

The Westport Arts Center today welcomed jUNe Day guests and staff member Mercedes Arensberg guided the guests through the current exhibition "Main Street to Madison Avenue." It features paintings, illustrations, and photography commissioned by Madison Avenue advertising agencies for iconic commercial branding and advertising campaigns in the 1950s to 1970s, many of which originated in Westport.

