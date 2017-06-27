In Pictures: Town Players of New Canaan party
Cheryl Petrone of Norwalk, left, receives a gift for her service from outgoing President Sheri Dean at the Town Players of New Canaan's annual business meeting and patio party, Sunday, June 25, 2017, at the Powerhouse Performing Arts Center in New Canaan, Conn. less Cheryl Petrone of Norwalk, left, receives a gift for her service from outgoing President Sheri Dean at the Town Players of New Canaan's annual business meeting and patio party, Sunday, June 25, 2017, at the ... more Actor Collene Torres of Norwalk talks shop with other performers at the Town Players of New Canaan's annual business meeting and patio party, Sunday, June 25, 2017, at the Powerhouse Performing Arts Center in New Canaan, Conn.
Start the conversation, or Read more at New Canaan News-Review.
Add your comments below
Westport Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bridgeport teacher arrested on sexual assault c...
|3 hr
|WorkAvoider
|4
|Johnny Depp is a Useless Turd
|3 hr
|WorkAvoider
|3
|LIer mulls over plea deal after being accused o...
|3 hr
|WorkAvoider
|2
|Fletcher Thompson moving to Ansonia
|3 hr
|WorkAvoider
|4
|Stratford taking precautions against mosquitoes
|3 hr
|WorkAvoider
|2
|Zoo to host gender reveal for lynx kittens
|Mon
|BPT
|1
|Music, family and fun at Barnum parade
|Mon
|BPT
|1
Find what you want!
Search Westport Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC