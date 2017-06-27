In Pictures: Town Players of New Canaan party

Cheryl Petrone of Norwalk, left, receives a gift for her service from outgoing President Sheri Dean at the Town Players of New Canaan's annual business meeting and patio party, Sunday, June 25, 2017, at the Powerhouse Performing Arts Center in New Canaan, Conn. less Cheryl Petrone of Norwalk, left, receives a gift for her service from outgoing President Sheri Dean at the Town Players of New Canaan's annual business meeting and patio party, Sunday, June 25, 2017, at the ... more Actor Collene Torres of Norwalk talks shop with other performers at the Town Players of New Canaan's annual business meeting and patio party, Sunday, June 25, 2017, at the Powerhouse Performing Arts Center in New Canaan, Conn.

Start the conversation, or Read more at New Canaan News-Review.